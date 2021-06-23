Thursday, June 23rd: Black lawyers and bridging the justice gap

Even though African Americans make up 13 percent of the population, the American Bar Association says only 5 percent of its lawyers are black.

Lori Colbert, who practices family law in Anchorage, says there are even fewer attorneys who are women of color.

In this Thursday’s weekly conversation with the Juneau Black Awareness Association, Colbert talks about the double whammy of gender and race in the legal profession. Co-hosts Sherry Patterson and Kay Smith also ask Colbert to weigh in on Thurgood Marshall, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Brown versus the Board of Education, and the current racial climate.

