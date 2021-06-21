- In this newscast:
- KTOO kicks off a week-long series about Juneau’s unique urban avalanche danger.
- After a late snowmelt, Chilkat Valley brown bears are out of hibernation and looking for food.
- Chitina dip netters can no longer keep King salmon they catch in the Copper River personal use fishery.
