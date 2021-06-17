KTOO

Black Awareness Association, Juneau | Juneau Afternoon

Thursday, June 17th: Growing up Black in Juneau

Growing up Black in Juneau. That’s a tough conversation to have. But an important one.

On  this Thursday’s weekly program from the Black Awareness Association of Juneau, Christina Michelle sifts through some painful memories with a group of friends.

Janelle Billingsby, Ernest Monts  and Rob Ridgeway reflect on the racism they experienced at a young age, racism that mostly went unnoticed by the community, yet left some deep, emotional scars.

The Black Awareness Association’s weekly show, “Culture Rich Conversations” airs every Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

