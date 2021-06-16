In this newscast:
- The Alaska Senate passed the state budget today, but motion for $1,100 PFD fails
- Sen. Lisa Murkowski got tough with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland
- After a late and virtual celebration last year, Juneau Pride is back
- A COVID-19 outbreak in Yukon Territory is impacting residents in Skagway
