Wednesday, June 16th: Juneau Maritime Festival. Healthy Juneau Initiative. Summer Solstice garden party. Juneau Library update.

Whether you ride the waves or watch them roll in, life in Juneau is defined by the waters that hug its shores.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, what it means to be a maritime community – and plans to celebrate this way of life at the Juneau Maritime Festival this Saturday.

Also:

The Healthy Juneau Initiative. How the City and Borough of Juneau and the Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to increase the rate of COVID vaccinations.

Summer activities at the Juneau Public Library.

And a summer solstice celebration at the Jensen-Olson Arboretum.

Join Andy Kline for Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.