In this newscast:
- Former Juneau-area chiropractor accused of sexually abusing patients
- Legislative compromise sets the PFD at $1,100
- Supplemental unemployment insurance ends this week
- A vigil in Fairbanks to mourn and raise awareness about historic abuse and neglect of Native children at residential schools
