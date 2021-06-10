KTOO

Black Awareness Association, Juneau | Juneau Afternoon

Thursday, June 10th:  Music and Black Culture, Part 2

by

It’s a throwback Thursday on Juneau Afternoon, when we revisit some of your favorite conversations.

In this show, Christina Michelle explores the power of  music in Black culture.

Hear more about how the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles taps into that legacy to break down barriers.

 

It’s  the second in a series of programs on music and culture, produced by the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.

