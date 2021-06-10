Friday, June 11th: The Alaska-Louisiana connection. Looking back on the 2021 school year.  Foundation for End of Life Care. Juneau Audubon Society’s summer birdwatch. 

Even when it comes to fish, Alaska and Louisiana don’t appear to be much alike. Very different climate, different kinds of fish, and very different ways of cooking them. But when it comes to the seafood industry itself — and the chain of businesses that support it – that’s where the two states have a lot in common.

On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, a chef and a seafood marketing expert from the Bayou state talk about their trip to Juneau this week – and a new partnership between Alaska and Louisiana.

Also today:

The 2021 school year in the rearview mirror.

Who has the last word on end of life care? A workshop to answer your questions.

Swainson’s Thrush, Rufous Hummingbirds and Canada Geese: A few of the birds on the Juneau Audubon Society’s radar this week.

Join Rhonda McBride for Juneau Afternoon every Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.