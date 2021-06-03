Thursday, June 3rd: Music and Black Culture, Part 1

It’s a throwback Thursday on Juneau Afternoon, in which we revisit a show produced last year by the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.

In Part 1 of a two-part series, Christina Michelle explores the power of music in Black culture – how some innovative teachers are bringing music to the inner city of Los Angeles to develop talent in children of color.

Guests: Charles Dickerson III. executive director and conductor of the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles. Lori Grace, founder of Lori Grace Music and Future Stars.

Listen to the program:

Note: Original airdate was October 8, 2020.

Catch the conversation, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.