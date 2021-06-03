KTOO

Alaska ferry system adds Angoon stops for guests attending Kookesh memorial

Former Angoon Democratic Sen. Albert Kookesh in his office in 2011. (Photo by Ed Schoenfeld/CoastAlaska)

The Alaska Marine Highway is changing its schedule to accommodate guests attending the upcoming funeral service for the late Tlingit leader and politician Albert Kookesh.

According to a release from the state’s Department of Transportation, two port calls have been added to the ferry schedule. The LeConte will make the additional stops in Angoon on June 3 and June 6.

The memorial service for Kookesh will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 4. Those unable to attend in person can attend virtually on Sealaska’s website or on YouTube.

An Indigenous rights advocate and culture bearer, Kookesh served in both the Alaska House of Representatives and in the Alaska Senate in his 15-year legislative career. He was 72 years old when he passed away last week in Angoon.

