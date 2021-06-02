Wednesday, June 2nd:  National Cancer Survivor’s Day. Juneau Police Department. The Little Free Museum. First Friday Round-up.  

It’s a day of strength, a day of hope — celebrated in communities around the world. And here in Juneau, National Cancer Survivor’s Day will be observed with a walk this Sunday from the Marine Park to the whale statue.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, hear what this day means to one cancer survivor, who is also a member of Cancer Connection, the group organizing Sunday’s event. Its main mission: to provide support to those who are living with cancer.

Also today:

What’s on the Juneau Police Department’s radar this summer.

The Little Free Museum, a new place to display your art.

First Friday round-up.

Sheli DeLaney hosts this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.