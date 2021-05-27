Newscast – Thursday, May 27, 2021

In this newscast:
- Independent travelers are showing up in force in Southcentral and local tour operators say those are the visitors they’re focusing on this year.
- Police and the FBI are investigating stickers that display swastikas and a threatening message that were put on windows and doors of an Anchorage gay bar and a Jewish history museum this week.
The University of Alaska Anchorage is reopening its campuses this fall, including the Homer and Soldotna campuses of Kenai Peninsula College.