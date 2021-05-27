KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Friday, May 28th: KTOORed Carpet Concert with cellist Zuill Bailey. Memorial Day Weekend birdwatch.

by

When you see Zuill Bailey packing his cello on his back, heading towards you, you know you’re in for treat.

Juneau Afternoon has the red carpet rolled out in the studio, ready and waiting for him to make an appearance on Friday’s show and play a few pieces.

The red carpet is back! You’ve heard about NPR’s Tiny Desk concerts. Well KTOO has its Red Carpet concerts, but when the pandemic forced the station to close to the public, it was rolled up and put it a corner. But now it’s rolled out and ready for Zuill Bailey and his cello, who is in town for the Juneau Jazz and Classics festival. He and classical guitarist Jason Vieaux, one of the headliner’s at the festival, are the first to perform in KTOO’s studios since the pandemic.

He’ll give Rhonda McBride an update on his first year as artistic director for the Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival and talk about what’s on his musical horizon here in Alaska.

  • Also today: the Juneau Audubon Society’s birds to watch this Memorial Day Weekend.

Catch Juneau Afternoon at 3:00 p.m. —  live on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.