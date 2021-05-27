Friday, May 28th: KTOORed Carpet Concert with cellist Zuill Bailey. Memorial Day Weekend birdwatch.

When you see Zuill Bailey packing his cello on his back, heading towards you, you know you’re in for treat.

Juneau Afternoon has the red carpet rolled out in the studio, ready and waiting for him to make an appearance on Friday’s show and play a few pieces.

He’ll give Rhonda McBride an update on his first year as artistic director for the Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival and talk about what’s on his musical horizon here in Alaska.

Also today: the Juneau Audubon Society’s birds to watch this Memorial Day Weekend.

