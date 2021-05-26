KTOO

Alaska Judicial Council recommends three judges for state Supreme Court

Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Joel Bolger administers the oath of office to Superior Court Judge Amy Gurton Mead. Watching, seated from far left, is Juneau Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg, Senior Judge Louis Menendez, and Ketchikan Superior Court Judge William Carey.
The Alaska Judicial Council has sent three candidates to Gov. Mike Dunleavy to fill a seat on the state Supreme Court.

All three are Anchorage Superior Court judges and all three are women: Dani Crosby, Jennifer Stuart Henderson and Yvonne Lamoureux, according to a news release Tuesday from the judicial council, which said it reviewed and interviewed seven applicants.

All three are also repeat nominees, having been advanced by the council to fill the Supreme Court’s previous vacancy. Dunleavy instead chose the council’s fourth nominee, Dario Borghesan.

Dunleavy will now be asked to choose Crosby, Henderson or Lamoureux to fill the seat going vacant when Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Joel Bolger retires in June.

Bolger, who sits on the Judicial Council, has disagreed with Dunleavy in the past on the issue of appointing judges.

In 2019, Dunleavy announced he was appointing a Superior Court judge in Palmer who had not been on a list of nominees from the council. Bolger later issued an opinion saying that was unconstitutional, and Dunleavy relented.

