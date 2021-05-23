KTOO

Monday, May 24th: Juneau writer Ernestine Hayes named Rasmuson 2021 Distinguished Artist. Most spectacular lunar eclipse of the year. Juneau Audubon Society’s Birds of the Week.

Ernestine Hayes held back tears as she talked about being marginalized as a young girl in territorial Alaska.
In a tearful ceremony Friday, Juneau writer Ernestine Hayes was called a “living, breathing, story-telling treasure.”

On Monday’s Juneau Afternoon, we’ll celebrate Hayes’ Distinguished Artist of the Year award from the Rasmuson Foundation — a chance to hear her talk about her books and passion for weaving her Tlingit culture into stories of both heartbreak and triumph.

Also, today:

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are the best nights to see the Super Flower Blood Moon with a full lunar eclipse on Wednesday, May 26th.
  • The science behind what should be the most spectacular lunar eclipse of the year this Wednesday.
  • Juneau Audubon Society’s “Birds of the Week.”

