Forrest Dunbar concedes in race for Anchorage mayor

East Anchorage Assembly member Forrest Dunbar conceded to retired commercial pilot Dave Bronson in the race for Anchorage mayor Friday night.

“With today’s results released, and the public session of canvas nearly complete, it is clear that Dave Bronson will be Anchorage’s next mayor,” Dunbar wrote on Facebook.

Dunbar thanked his staff and supporters. He also cautioned against some of Bronson’s more extreme positions during the campaign, including misleading statements about the city’s pandemic response.

In an emailed statement, Bronson said he was “extremely humbled” by the results of the election.

“As a Mayor I will work to bring this city back together so we can make Anchorage more vibrant than ever,” he wrote.

Bronson also thanked Dunbar for his campaign efforts. “We had a lot of important conversations throughout this election and I look forward to continuing to have them,” Bronson wrote.