KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Wednesday May 19th: Sealaska Heritage Institute’s summer of learning and adventure. Navigating UAS admissions. Running for Office 101.  

by

 

Latseen Running Camp is for students entering grades 6-8. Photo courtesy of Sealaska Heritage Institute.

From running camps, to art and science programs, infused with Native culture, Sealaska Heritage Institute has the kind of summer activities that almost make you wish you were a kid again.

Join Sheli DeLaney on Juneau Afternoon today for a look at how and why these programs were developed.

Also, today:

  • Demystifying the UAS admissions process.
  • And running for political office: What candidates need to know.

Juneau Afternoon airs live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeats at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

 

 