Tuesday, May 18th: 100-plus Women Who Care give new shelter a big boost. When and where to wear your mask. And Sealaska Heritage Institute’s education summit.

100-plus Women Who Care chose The Glory Hall for it’s April fundraising effort. Since this photo was taken, the donations have grown to more than $27,000 (Photo by Iola Young).

You’ve heard that old saying, “Many hands make light work,” Well, it can also be said: Many $100 checks add up to a lot, as a group called, “100-plus Women Who Care,” has proven a number of times.

On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, we’ll play a drum roll and reveal the amount of their latest donation to The Glory Hall, one that couldn’t have come at a better time for the shelter, as it prepares to open its doors this summer.

Also:

  • To mask or not to mask. The latest advice for those who have been vaccinated.
  • Sealaska Heritage Institute’s plans to change the cultural landscape of education.

