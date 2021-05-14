Alaska to end $300 per week unemployment payments

Alaska will join at least a dozen other states in ending an extra payment to workers filing for unemployment benefits.

A $300 per week payment to unemployed workers was added under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program passed by Congress last year. It’s paid in addition to regular unemployment insurance benefits.

Recently, several Republican-led states have opted to withdraw from the federally funded program, arguing that the extra payments discourage workers from taking jobs. Some economists disagree with that assessment, saying a bigger factor is likely a shortage of childcare options and fears about unsafe working conditions.

The number of Alaskans filing for unemployment has dropped by about half from a high last May. The number of weekly filers is now about 32,000, according to the Department of Labor.

The program will end in Alaska on June 12, but an extension of regular unemployment benefits will continue until September when the federal program expires.