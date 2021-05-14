KTOO

Update: Audio problems continue on KTOO-FM; PBS TV channels restored

Economy | Federal Government | Southcentral | State Government

Alaska to end $300 per week unemployment payments

by

Construction workers walk down Fifth Avenue between D and E Streets on a February afternoon. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska will join at least a dozen other states in ending an extra payment to workers filing for unemployment benefits.

A $300 per week payment to unemployed workers was added under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program passed by Congress last year. It’s paid in addition to regular unemployment insurance benefits.

Recently, several Republican-led states have opted to withdraw from the federally funded program, arguing that the extra payments discourage workers from taking jobs. Some economists disagree with that assessment, saying a bigger factor is likely a shortage of childcare options and fears about unsafe working conditions.

The number of Alaskans filing for unemployment has dropped by about half from a high last May. The number of weekly filers is now about 32,000, according to the Department of Labor.

The program will end in Alaska on June 12, but an extension of regular unemployment benefits will continue until September when the federal program expires.

Read next

UnCruise cancels Ketchikan port call due to community’s COVID-19 spike

The UnCruise Legacy, carrying 50-odd passengers, would have been Ketchikan’s first cruise ship since 2019.

Signs remember Guardian Flight crew members Patrick Coyle and Margaret Langston during a memorial service on Friday, June 7, 2019. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO)

Guardian Flight settles over deadly 2019 medevac crash

Dylan Listberger of Juneau sued Guardian Flight over the death of his 30-year-old fiancée Stacie Rae Morse, a flight nurse who was 27 weeks pregnant at the time, according to the lawsuit filed earlier this year.

Cruise ships in port in Juneau (Photo by Heather Bryant/KTOO)

US Senate acts to save part of Alaska’s 2021 cruise season

The bill temporarily lifts the requirement that foreign cruise ships – nearly the entire fleet – stop in Canada on their way to and from Alaska ports.