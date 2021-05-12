Juneau lowers risk level, confirms upcoming youth vaccine clinics

Juneau emergency officials have lowered the city’s COVID-19 risk level another notch. The change comes now that more than half of Juneau’s total population is considered fully vaccinated.

The lower risk level relaxes several rules intended to reduce the transmission of COVID-19:

If everyone is fully vaccinated at an indoor event, everyone can go maskless.

There are no required precautions or attendance limits for indoor gatherings if everyone is fully vaccinated. Likewise for personal service businesses and gyms.

Restaurants and bars still must maintain 6 feet of social distancing. Patrons are still expected to wear masks when they aren’t actively eating or drinking.

In other local COVID news, city officials confirmed vaccine clinics at area high schools on Friday and middle schools on Monday. That comes after federal officials extended emergency use authorization today for the Pfizer vaccine to kids aged 12 to 15.

Anyone in Juneau age 12 to 18 is welcome at these free clinics — school enrollment isn’t required. For kids 17 or under, they must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver, or get a signed permission form.

As of Wednesday, city officials know of 19 people with active cases of COVID-19 in Juneau.