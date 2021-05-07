Expecting authorization, SEARHC opens vaccine appointments for kids age 12 and up

Southeast Alaska’s tribal health consortium is encouraging children as young as 12 to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium says they expect the Pfizer vaccine to be authorized for emergency use for kids 12 and older.

Alaska officials have echoed that expectation. On a statewide call last month, Department of Health and Social Services officials said they believe the authorization will come by the end of this month at the latest.

Vaccine signups for those covered by SEARHC are available online.

Almost half of Alaska’s population has been completely vaccinated.