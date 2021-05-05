Wednesday, May 5th: Juneau Police Department public safety update. Downtown Juneau walking tour. First Friday round-up.   

May is a busy month for the Juneau Police Department. From graduation, to Memorial Day, to bears coming out of hibernation, there will be lots to talk about on this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon. Lt. Bob Erikson and Bob Dilley, the CSO lead, have this month’s public safety pointers.

Also coming up…

The Juneau-Douglas City Museum resumes its historic downtown walking tours. Some special deals for the month of May. Guests: Elissa Borges, Juneau-Douglas City Museum and Sally Donaldson, volunteer.

A round-up of First Friday offerings to check-out. Guest: Nancy DeCherney, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.

Sheli Delaney hosts today's Juneau Afternoon