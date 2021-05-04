Watch: Juneau city officials to give last weekly COVID-19 community update, before switching to monthly

Juneau city officials will meet at 4 p.m. today to give the weekly update on the response to COVID-19.

But, after nine months of weekly updates — they’re shifting to a once-a-month schedule for the community update. Generally, members of the city’s Emergency Operations Center and the City Manager’s office use these meetings to give updates on the number of new cases that have been detected in Juneau, how the city is responding to the virus and economic fallout from the global pandemic.

Today’s meeting will also include state public health nurse Alison Gottschlich.

They also take and answer questions from reporters and Juneau residents. Questions can be sent in advance to COVIDquestions@juneau.org

You can stream the meeting here, Online via Zoom: https://juneau.zoom.us/j/98563085159 or Facebook Live. Or, by calling 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799 with webinar ID 985 6308 5159.

All COVID-19 community updates are recorded and available on vimeo.com/cbjuneau to watch anytime.