Monday, May 3rd: “The Spirit Wraps Around You” at the Alaska State Museum. Juneau Economic Development Association. Juneau weather trends. 

The exhibit that is about to open at the Alaska State Museum is called “The Spirit Wraps Around You: Northern Northwest Coast Native Textiles.” Curators say it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to see such a rare and beautiful collection of robes. Two are on loan from other museums and on their way to Juneau – among some of the oldest known weavings from the Northwest Coast.

On this Monday’s Juneau Afternoon, join KTOO’s Rhonda McBride to hear the story behind these robes – and how you learn more about the history of Ravenstail and Chilkat weaving.

Also:

The Juneau Economic Development Council casts a cautiously optimistic eye towards the summer tourism season…

…while the Weather Service keeps its eyes on the sky. Some of the trends this spring and how they might play out this summer.

