Newscast – Friday, April 30, 2021

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs a COVID-19 disaster declaration bill then ends the disaster,
- House lawmakers tee up the operating budget bill for floor debate and vote,
- the Juneau Assembly gives first round approval for budgets to keep a proactive medical service going and childcare subsidies,
- the Sitka Assembly votes to accept a $1 million donation from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings,
- Alaska’s earthquake monitoring system is much more robust at the end of a national research project,
- Bartlett Regional Hospital sees its revenue bounce back after a year of pandemic losses,
- Juneau officials identify seven new COVID-19 cases over two days, and
- a Homer woman says the seized laptops and a cellphone from her looking for Nancy Pelosi’s laptop taking from the Capitol in January.