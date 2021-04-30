KTOO

Newscast – Friday, April 30, 2021

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs a COVID-19 disaster declaration bill then ends the disaster,
  • House lawmakers tee up the operating budget bill for floor debate and vote,
  • the Juneau Assembly gives first round approval for budgets to keep a proactive medical service going and childcare subsidies,
  • the Sitka Assembly votes to accept a $1 million donation from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings,
  • Alaska’s earthquake monitoring system is much more robust at the end of a national research project,
  • Bartlett Regional Hospital sees its revenue bounce back after a  year of pandemic losses,
  • Juneau officials identify seven new COVID-19 cases over two days, and
  • a Homer woman says the seized laptops and a cellphone from her looking for Nancy Pelosi’s laptop taking from the Capitol in January.