Newscast – Thursday, April 29, 2021

In this newscast:
- The U.S. Senate blocks quick consideration of a wavier that could have salvaged some of Alaska’s cruise ship season,
- a Juneau group opposed to ballot initiatives to limit cruise ship traffic present their case,
- Alaska lawmakers retroactively extend the state’s COVID-19 disaster emergency declaration,
- a bill requiring the state recognize Alaska tribes is bound for a House vote,
- a new study shows cancer rates have gone up among Alaska Native people over the last half century,
- internet outages hit Juneau,
- a small sinkhole opens up on North Franklin Street, and
- the Forest Service plans to reopen some of its facilities at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center.