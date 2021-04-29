KTOO

Outage affecting some KTOO services

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, April 29, 2021

by

In this newscast:

  • The U.S. Senate blocks quick consideration of a wavier that could have salvaged some of Alaska’s cruise ship season,
  • a Juneau group opposed to ballot initiatives to limit cruise ship traffic present their case,
  • Alaska lawmakers retroactively extend the state’s COVID-19 disaster emergency declaration,
  • a bill requiring the state recognize Alaska tribes is bound for a House vote,
  • a new study shows cancer rates have gone up among Alaska Native people over the last half century,
  • internet outages hit Juneau,
  • a small sinkhole opens up on North Franklin Street, and
  • the Forest Service plans to reopen some of its facilities at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center.