Closed through the pandemic, Mendenhall Glacier Visitor’s Center will partially reopen this summer

The Forest Service is reopening some of its facilities at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center in Juneau for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting on May 1, the welcome kiosk and bathrooms will be open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Forest Service staff will be at the welcome kiosk to answer questions and interact with guests.

The visitor’s center closed in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The main building of the visitor’s center will likely reopen later in the tourist season, according to the Forest Service. Reopening will partially depend on Juneau’s COVID-19 community risk level.

The Forest Service will begin charging its $5 daily fee to visit areas within the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area. A $15 season pass is also available. Fees will be required from May 1 to Sept. 30.

Areas requiring a fee include the pavilion, the Photo Point Trail, elevated walkways, restrooms, the bus shelter and the visitor’s center. All other trails and parking areas will remain free.