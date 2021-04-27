Tuesday, April 21st: Walk Southeast. Big Brothers Big Sisters. Remembering 9-11. Blessing of the Fleet.

You may have heard that saying: we can’t do everything, but we can all do something. And that seems to be the theme for today’s Juneau Afternoon.
- If you want to get fit, the Juneau Parks and Recreation department’s Walk Southeast program might be a fun way to go — and enjoy a little friendly competition with Wrangell and Petersburg. Guest: Lauren Verrelli.
- Also, wanted: More Big Brothers and Big Sisters. How one on one mentors can make a big difference in a kid’s life. Guests: Corrine Conlin and Sarah Elliot.
And we’re headed into May, the month of remembrance. Two organizations are asking for community support.
- The Juneau Glacier Valley Rotary Club needs help with its 9-11 memorial, one brick at a time. Guests: Robin Lonas, Brent Fischer and Karen Tarver.
- The Alaska Commercial Fishermen’s Memorial will hold an outdoor ceremony on Saturday to bless the fleet. Guest: Carl Broderson.
Join Sheli Delaney for today’s Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.