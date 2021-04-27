Tuesday, April 21st: Walk Southeast. Big Brothers Big Sisters. Remembering 9-11. Blessing of the Fleet.

You may have heard that saying: we can’t do everything, but we can all do something. And that seems to be the theme for today’s Juneau Afternoon.

If you want to get fit, the Juneau Parks and Recreation department’s Walk Southeast program might be a fun way to go — and enjoy a little friendly competition with Wrangell and Petersburg. Guest: Lauren Verrelli.

Also, wanted: More Big Brothers and Big Sisters. How one on one mentors can make a big difference in a kid’s life. Guests: Corrine Conlin and Sarah Elliot.

And we’re headed into May, the month of remembrance. Two organizations are asking for community support.

The Juneau Glacier Valley Rotary Club needs help with its 9-11 memorial, one brick at a time. Guests: Robin Lonas, Brent Fischer and Karen Tarver.

The Alaska Commercial Fishermen’s Memorial will hold an outdoor ceremony on Saturday to bless the fleet. Guest: Carl Broderson.

Join Sheli Delaney for today’s Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.