Tuesday, April 21st: Walk Southeast. Big Brothers Big Sisters. Remembering 9-11. Blessing of the Fleet.

You may have heard that saying: we can’t do everything, but we can all do something. And that seems to be the theme for today’s Juneau Afternoon.

Petersburg and Wrangell have accepted a challenge from Juneau to see which community has the highest average of miles walked per participant (Photo courtesy of CBJ Parks and Rec).
  • If you want to get fit, the Juneau Parks and Recreation department’s Walk Southeast program might be a fun way to go — and enjoy a little friendly competition with Wrangell and Petersburg. Guest: Lauren Verrelli. 
  • Also, wanted: More Big Brothers and Big Sisters. How one on one mentors can make a big difference in a kid’s life.  Guests:  Corrine Conlin and Sarah Elliot. 

And we’re headed into May, the month of remembrance. Two organizations are asking for community support.

  • The Juneau Glacier Valley Rotary Club needs help with its 9-11 memorial, one brick at a time. Guests: Robin Lonas, Brent Fischer and Karen Tarver. 
  • The Alaska Commercial Fishermen’s Memorial will hold an outdoor ceremony on Saturday to bless the fleet.  Guest: Carl Broderson. 
The blessing of the fleet will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m at the Memorial Wall, next to Taku Fisheries (Photo courtesy of Alaska Commercial Fisherman’s Memorial).

Join Sheli Delaney for today’s Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.