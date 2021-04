Poetry is not just for poems – but often lives in everyday language, in everyday words. And Tlingit is a language rich in poetic metaphors.

On Monday’s Juneau Afternoon, discover the poetry in the Tlingit language with X‘unei Lance Twitchell and T’set Kwei Vera Starbard, who will also share some of their work.

Rhonda McBride hosts Monday’s program, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.