Friday, April 23rd: Poetry of Richard Stokes and Mary Lou Spartz. Rose Lawhorne takes the reigns at Bartlett Regional. Bird watching on Outer Point Trail.

Whatever season in life you find yourself in, poetry is ageless. Just ask Mary Lou Spartz and Richard Stokes. Mary Lou, by the way, just turned 90.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, they’ll share some of their favorite poems, written by others and a few of their own.

Also on our program:

Talk about an incredible career journey. Rose Lawhorne started out at Bartlett Regional Hospital as a registration clerk. Now she’s running the show. A conversation with Bartlett’s new CEO.

Weekend bird watching on Outer Point Trail. Brenda Wright from the Juneau Audubon Society has this week’s bird walk.

Join KTOO’s Rhonda McBride this Friday, April 23rd, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.