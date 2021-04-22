KTOO

Crime & Courts | National News | Southcentral

LISTEN: In Alaska, relief and renewed calls for reform after guilty verdict in George Floyd’s murder

by

Lacey Davis joined about 250 people gathered for a public “I Can’t Breathe” rally protesting the death of a black man, George Floyd, who was killed after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck while taking him into custody in Minnesota. People held signs decrying violence against black people and calling out institutional racism, many supporting the Black Lives Matter movement on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Juneau, Alaska. Similar protests happened throughout the state with hundreds turning out in Fairbanks and Anchorage, they’ve also erupted in dozens of cities all over the country. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Lacey Davis joined about 250 people gathered for a public “I Can’t Breathe” rally protesting the death of George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Reactions to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction Tuesday for the murder of George Floyd included relief, a sense of justice being done and renewed calls for policing reform.

That was the case for Celeste Hodge Growden, president of the Alaska Black Caucus, who says there is still much work to do to improve racial equity in Alaska and elsewhere — and not just in law enforcement.

But, Hodge Growden says, first she breathed a sigh of relief when she heard the guilty verdict, because so often in the past, that has not been the outcome.

Listen here:

 

