Thursday, April 22nd: Reflections on the Derek Chauvin verdict

Sherry Patterson, head of the Black Awareness Association of Juneau, says it was almost as if time stopped, the moment before the judge read the verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial – an entire nation on edge, wondering what the jury had decided — after hearing days of painful testimony about the death of George Floyd, who breathed his last, with the knee of a Minneapolis police officer pressing down on his neck.

On this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, Patterson leads a discussion about the verdict’s impact – a conversation about the end of one journey and the beginning of the next. Patterson’s son Michael and Ibn Bailey, a Juneau businessman, weigh in. You can listen at 3:00 pm on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.