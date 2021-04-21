Newscast — Wednesday, April 21, 2021

In this newscast:
- Over the next several years, the City and Borough of Juneau has a lot of promises to keep with environmental regulators after racking up dozens of pollution violations at its two mains sewage treatment plants.
- More than 130 inmates at Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau have received COVID-19 vaccines.
- Juneau city leaders are putting together next year’s budget and they want the public to weigh-in.
- Officials have expressed concern about flooding along some parts of the Kuskokwim River as snowpack begins to melt.