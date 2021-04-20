Wednesday, April 21st: Juneau Arts and Culture Center update. Goldbelt brings elders and youth together. Michael Maas’ musical work in progress. Juneau Library’s take-home poetry kit.  

One of the rites of Spring in Juneau: an event called “Spring into Art,” which the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council hopes to use to build momentum for its new arts and culture center. On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a progress report on efforts to fund the new facility. Guests: Nancy DeCherney, John Roxburgh.

Some other highlights:

Goldbelt Heritage Foundation’s online gathering that brings elders and youth together to celebrate Tlingit language and culture. Three days of presentations that include sessions on harvesting wild plants, storytelling, and discussions about why taking care of the land is a way of taking care of ourselves. Guest: Desiree Jackson, Executive Director.

Michael Maas is releasing a song a month from his new album, Blue Nagoon.

Like a lot of Juneau musicians, Michael Maas has tried to keep himself busy with projects during the pandemic. A preview of his new album, Blue Nagoon, which features local singers.

So, here’s the deal: When you check out a book of poems from the Juneau Public Library, you can also take home a free kit. Find out what’s inside. Guest: Kate Enge.

KTOO’s Sheli DeLaney hosts Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday, April 21, 2001 — live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.