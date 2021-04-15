‘Bonus weekend’ in the sun planned for Eaglecrest Ski Area in Juneau

Juneau’s Eaglecrest Ski Area will be open for one last weekend.

Manager Dave Scanlan said last Sunday was supposed to be the last official day of operation, but they’ll be open for a few more days of sunny, spring skiing.

“We are doing an extra special bonus weekend as really a big thank you to all of our guests and regulars that enjoy the mountain. And (we’re) just so appreciative of everybody,” Scanlan said. “This winter, everybody was so great following our COVID mitigation protocols and wearing masks and really supporting us throughout the entire season.”

But, not all the chairlifts will be running. Scanlan said many of their employees have already made other employment or vacation plans. The Ptarmigan and Porcupine chairlifts will be running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The rental shop will only be open to previous renters by appointment. There will be no food service and no ski and snowboard lessons. But lift tickets will be 30% off.

Scanlan said they had a successful season, partly because of the second highest seasonal snowfall on record.

“We’re probably around 180 inches at the top of the mountain. We’ve had a little bit of snow settlement,” Scanlan said. “But we’ve officially broken through the 500 inches of snow at the top of the mountain for the season.”

Another big factor in the ski area’s most successful year in recent history actually was the pandemic drawing new people up to the mountain.

“This was a really safe option for families to come out and get some exercise and share some good times together,” Scanlan said. “So with COVID, there wasn’t a lot of other activities to do with a lot of indoor locations being restricted.”