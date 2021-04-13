KTOO

Federal Government

Interior department chooses Native woman for top Alaska advisor

by

Raina Thiele, right, speaks at White House Tribal Nations Conference in Washington, D.C., with Valerie Jarrett, senior adviser and assistant to President Obama for Intergovernmental Affairs and Public Engagement, on Nov. 15, 2016. (White House photo)

The  U.S. Department of the Interior on Monday named Raina Thiele as the department’s top official on Alaska issues.

Thiele was President Obama’s lead tribal liaison and helped organize his landmark trip to Alaska in 2015.

Thiele will be the first Alaska Native person to hold the position. She is Dena’ina Athabascan and Yup’ik.

Thiele, 38, grew up in several Alaska communities, urban and rural: Big Lake, Homer, Pedro Bay and Alexander Creek, where her father is from. She’s a member of the Pedro Bay tribe.

She and her family are Bristol Bay fishermen, commercial and subsistence.

Thiele has degrees from Harvard, Yale and Alaska’s Houston High School.

Her job will be based in Washington, D.C., in the office of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

Thiele’s official title is “senior advisor for Alaska affairs and strategic priorities.” She starts later this month.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated Raina Thiele was named the Interior department’s advisor for Alaska issues Tuesday, April 13. She became an advisor on Monday, April 12. 

