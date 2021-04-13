Alaska providers pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine while feds investigate rare risk of blood clots

Alaska providers are following the federal recommendation to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines while they figure out the clotting risk.

About 6.8 million doses have been administered in the U.S., and a handful of people have gotten a rare blood clot afterward.

While the state of Alaska hasn’t weighed in yet on what an extended delay or potential loss of the single-dose J&J vaccine would do to its plans, some providers say it isn’t much of a burden.

A spokesperson for the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium said the group is following the guidance to pause use of the vaccine. But, she said, the J&J vaccine isn’t a big part of the organization’s vaccination plans because they had just started ordering it.

At Juneau’s city-owned hospital, Bartlett Regional, infection preventionist Charlee Gribbon said they’d given out 10 vials of the vaccine by the end of March. That’s about 50 doses. The hospital got 20 vials in April and has used five of them so far, Gribbon wrote in an email. They’re pausing on using the rest of them and waiting for further direction.

Gribbon wrote that so far there haven’t been any adverse reactions.

The data the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released indicates that there may be about a one-in-a-million risk of blood clots. The agency told NPR that it expects this pause to last for a “matter of days.”

Gribbon wrote that there are other types of commonly used medications that have much higher risks — like some types of birth control. She said it’s important to know about the risks of contracting COVID-19 and of adverse reactions to a vaccination to make informed choices.

“Yes, there may be something that is happening in a rare group of people,” she wrote. “And people should know how to recognize a clot and get treatment.”

The specific type of clot that the CDC is investigating is called a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, or CVST. The symptoms can vary, but they can include fainting, headache or blurred vision. Gribbon said paralysis can also be a sign.

The CDC’s principal deputy director, Dr. Anne Schuchat told NPR that people who got a J&J shot more than a month ago are at low risk for developing a clot. But people who got one within the last few weeks should be on the lookout for symptoms like headache, abdominal pain and shortness of breath and should seek medical treatment if they develop them.

Gribbon said Bartlett hospital was relying on the J&J vaccine to vaccinate people who are needle-phobic, who only want one shot or who want a vaccine that seems a little less experimental.

Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the J&J vaccine is a viral vector vaccine. That means it uses an inactivated cold virus to stimulate the body’s response to COVID-19. It doesn’t contain live virus, so you can’t get COVID-19 from it.

“It’s definitely fair to say that it’s a more traditional vaccine,” said Juneau Emergency Manager Robert Barr.

Barr said this pause will impact people have been specifically interested in the J&J vaccine.

“The needle phobia thing is significant,” he said. “There are people who have a sort of automatic response to needles and it’s not necessarily something they control.”

But it won’t affect the city’s planning too much.

“I think that we’ve only just scheduled our first Johnson and Johnson clinic,” he said. It’s supposed to be on Friday. “Only 16 people have registered for that so far, so we’re kind of in wait-and-see mode.”

If the J&J vaccine isn’t available by then, Barr said the city will switch over to Moderna or Pfizer.

There are a number of providers in the state listed as using the J&J vaccine in upcoming clinics.

Barr said that in Juneau, individual providers can also trade in their J&J vaccine supplies to the city for a different kind.

The CDC will meet on Wednesday to review the cases and the Food and Drug Administration is also continuing to investigate.

According to state data, 11,178 J&J vaccine doses had been given in Alaska as of April 12, in settings ranging from pharmacies to public health clinics. That’s out of 35,500 total doses allocated to the state.

This is a developing story that will be updated.