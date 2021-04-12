KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday, April 13th: Perseverance Theatre performs White Rabbit, Red Rabbit.  Sounds of Serenity from the Juneau Symphony. 

by

White Rabbit, Red Rabbit is not the kind of play you’d expect to see. But with no director, no rehearsals, and a different actor every night, it’s definitely designed to keep you on edge.

On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, how Perseverance Theatre will perform a live-streaming version of the play. Guests: Leslie Ishii, Artistic Director. Allison Holtcamp, Performer. 

Also:

  • The Juneau Symphony’s second concert of the spring season. Guests: Charlotte Truitt, Executive Director of the Juneau Symphony. Sharon Seim, cellist. 

 

  • Understanding and preventing child abuse.  Guest: Erin Walker-Tolles. Executive Director, Catholic Community Services. 

 

  • Family Promise of Juneau: Helping families find housing and stability. Guest: Peter Mores, Family Promise of Juneau.

 

Join KTOO’s Sheli Delaney for Juneau afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

 