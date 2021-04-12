KTOO

Monday, April 12th: Juneau’s first electric bus hits the road. Retired general and university president Mark Hamilton takes some poetic license.

It’s a small step for transportation in Juneau, but perhaps a giant leap towards the city’s future. The community’s first electric bus goes into service this week.

Juneau’s first electric bus hits the road this week (Photo courtesy of the City and Borough of Juneau). 

On Juneau Afternoon today, a look at what electric vehicle enthusiasts hope to learn. How it could pave the way for more electric cars on our roadways. Guests: Duff Mitchell and Devon Kibby. 

Also, while you probably know that Mark Hamilton is a retired general and university president, perhaps you didn’t know he’s a poet. He’ll share a few of his poems with us on Juneau Afternoon — and talk about how our modern world needs poetry today, more than ever.

