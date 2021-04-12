Monday, April 12th: Juneau’s first electric bus hits the road. Retired general and university president Mark Hamilton takes some poetic license.

It’s a small step for transportation in Juneau, but perhaps a giant leap towards the city’s future. The community’s first electric bus goes into service this week.

On Juneau Afternoon today, a look at what electric vehicle enthusiasts hope to learn. How it could pave the way for more electric cars on our roadways. Guests: Duff Mitchell and Devon Kibby.

Also, while you probably know that Mark Hamilton is a retired general and university president, perhaps you didn’t know he’s a poet. He’ll share a few of his poems with us on Juneau Afternoon — and talk about how our modern world needs poetry today, more than ever.

