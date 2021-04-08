KTOO

State extends deadline to remove studded tires

Alaskans have two extra weeks before they have to take off their studded tires.

On Wednesday, the Alaska Department of Public Safety issued an emergency order extending the deadline in response to continued winter weather. Public Safety Commissioner Jim Cockrell cited continued icy conditions and sub-zero temperatures in parts of the state as the reason for the change.

“This extension provides drivers with an additional margin of safety on icy or snowy roads through breakup,” Cockrell said in a statement.

Areas south of latitude 60 — including Southeast Alaska — can keep their studded tires until May 1, while those living north of latitude 60 have until May 15 to change over.

