Newscast — Thursday, April 8, 2021

In this newscast:

  • In a win for Alaska tribes, the Biden administration has cancelled the sale of a National Archives building in Seattle.
  • Over a year after a Washington state-based conservation group filed suit in federal court to halt commercial fishing for king salmon in Alaska, the State of Alaska has decided to intervene in the case.
  • A new daily airline connection between Juneau and Petersburg started up Monday.
  • A bill advancing in the Legislature would rename a state council on Alaska Native languages and expand its membership.