Friday, April 9th: With banjo and fiddle in hand, a visit with Richie and Rosie. Tlingit optional school program.

The pandemic put an end to Richie Stearns and Rosie Newton’s plans to perform at the Alaska Folk Festival last year. So it seems only fitting to have this New England duo return as headliners for the virtual version of the festival.

On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, Richie and Rosie will talk with Rhonda McBride about their concert this Sunday and their new album, “Nowhere in Time” – percolating with the sounds of Richie’s banjo, Rosie’s fiddling and their hand-in-glove harmonies.

Also today, a Juneau School District program that weaves Tlingit language and culture into the fabric of daily life. Guests: Molly Box, principal at Harborview Elementary and Jennifer “Seigóot” Chester.

Juneau Afternoon airs live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.