Thursday, April 8th: Impact of Black fraternities and sororities

Kamala Harris not only made history as the first woman of African and Asian descent to become Vice President — but also became the first Black sorority member to become second in command. During her campaign, she had the ultimate network — thousands upon thousands of sorority sisters, who worked hard to make sure she got that job.

On this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, the Black Awareness Association of Juneau looks at the role Black fraternities and sororities have played in promoting college and career success.

Join host Christina Michelle for a conversation with Brian Compton, a member of Phi Beta Sigma — and Keisha Allen, a member of Delta Sigma Theta, who share their knowledge about the impact of Black fraternities and sororities.

Juneau afternoon airs live every weekday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.