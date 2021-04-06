Wednesday, April 7th:  Cold Country’s new album. Juneau Police Department. Juneau Museum poetry reading. Tai Chi for seniors.

Cold Country’s name may evoke scenes of winter, but they like their music hot, served up with some sizzling fiddle. They’re one of the groups featured at this week’s virtual Alaska Folk Festival.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, KTOO’s Sheli Delaney will talk with Todd Grebe and Angela Oudean, the couple that’s at the heart the group, about their new album out called, “Citizen.”

Also on this program:

As part of National Poetry Month, the Juneau-Douglas City Museum celebrates local poets. Guests: Elissa Borges, Richard Stokes.

Behind the scenes at the Juneau Police Department. Also, how to protect yourself from phone scams. Guest: Erran Kalwara, Juneau Police Department Public Safety Manager.

How online Tai Chi helps to keep seniors healthy. Guest: Eileen Hosey.

Juneau Afternoon airs live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.