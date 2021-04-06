KTOO

Coronavirus | Juneau

Watch: Juneau officials and public health to give latest community update

by

Tuesday at 4 p.m. Juneau city officials and a public health nurse will be talking about the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and answering questions from community members.

The city’s overall threat level is still minimal, though 22 people have tested positive for the virus over the last two weeks. And, emergency operations center officials are warning that cases are increasing statewide so they’re asking residents to get tested upon returning to Juneau no matter where they’ve traveled.

On the vaccine front, roughly 47% of Juneau’s total population has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the latest emergency operations center report. 

In an effort to increase that number, the Juneau Emergency Medical Association is offering cash prizes to people who get vaccinated at one of the city’s clinics as well as people who participate in clinics at Fred Meyers and Ron’s Apothecary shop.

The city’s update can be streamed live here, via Zoom, by calling in to 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799 with webinar ID 985 6308 5159, or via the city’s Facebook page.  Questions can also be emailed to COVIDquestions@juneau.org.

The weekly updates are recorded and available to watch online.

