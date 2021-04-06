Tuesday, April 6th: Caitlin Warbelow and Tune Supply. Juneau Community Charter School and online Tai Chi for seniors.

They call her “Can Do Caitlin,” a fiddle-wielding Alaska entrepreneur, who came to the rescue of the Alaska Folk Festival and other musical events.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, KTOO’s Sheli DeLaney will talk with Caitlin Warbelow about Tune Supply, the company she co-founded with Chris Ranney, which has helped to keep musicians connected and working during the pandemic.

Also:

The Juneau Community Charter School’s “project” approach to learning. Guests: Michel Meersman and Steve Moreley, Teachers.

And how an online Tai Chi program is helping to keep Juneau seniors healthy. Guest: Eileen Hosey, Catholic Community Services.

Juneau Afternoon airs live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.