Monday, April 5th: Innovation Summit, Montessori Borealis, Juneau Audubon Society and Folk Festival workshop

This year’s Innovation Summit is an innovation, in and of itself, presented for the first time as a virtual conference.

On Monday’s Juneau Afternoon: how the Juneau Economic Development Council once again is bringing Alaska’s top innovators together to find ways local businesses can thrive in a global economy. Guest: Brian Holst, Executive Director of the Juneau Economic Development Council. 

Also:

  • Inspiring students: The Montessori Borealis School’s philosophy on learning. Guests:  Kristin Garot and Lupita Alvarez.   

 

  • A preview of the Juneau Audubon Society’s last program of the season. Guest: Brenda Wright.  
  • And a folk festival workshop on getting songs and instruments into children’s hands, no matter where they live in Alaska. Guests: Belle  Michelson and Josephine Malemute. 

 Join Rhonda McBride for Juneau Afternoon on Monday, April 5, 2021

 