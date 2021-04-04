Monday, April 5th: Innovation Summit, Montessori Borealis, Juneau Audubon Society and Folk Festival workshop

This year’s Innovation Summit is an innovation, in and of itself, presented for the first time as a virtual conference.

On Monday’s Juneau Afternoon: how the Juneau Economic Development Council once again is bringing Alaska’s top innovators together to find ways local businesses can thrive in a global economy. Guest: Brian Holst, Executive Director of the Juneau Economic Development Council.

Also:

Inspiring students: The Montessori Borealis School’s philosophy on learning. Guests: Kristin Garot and Lupita Alvarez.

A preview of the Juneau Audubon Society’s last program of the season. Guest: Brenda Wright.

And a folk festival workshop on getting songs and instruments into children’s hands, no matter where they live in Alaska. Guests: Belle Michelson and Josephine Malemute.

Join Rhonda McBride for Juneau Afternoon on Monday, April 5, 2021 — live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.