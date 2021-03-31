Wednesday: Juneau Youth Sailing. Lynn Canal Adventures. Catholic Community Services.

It’s been awhile since Alaska’s only program that teaches young people to sail has had their boats in the water. But Juneau Youth Sailing has begun to navigate its way out of the pandemic. A look at the plans to start courses this summer on this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon.

Also:

Lynn Canal Adventures is registering runners for summer camps.

And, Catholic Community Services will soon roll out its April child abuse prevention campaign.

