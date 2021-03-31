KTOO

Military | Southwest | Western

Bethel woman makes history in Alaska Army National Guard

by

Sgt. Serita Unin, a fireteam leader with Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, Alaska Army National Guard, poses for a photo on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 16, 2021. (Edward Eagerton/Alaska National Guard Public Affairs)

A Bethel woman made history recently by becoming the first infantrywoman in the Alaska National Guard. When Serita Unin, who is Cup’ik, joined the National Guard in 2009, combat arms jobs weren’t open to women.

Unin was a generator mechanic for close to 10 years before she decided to go into the infantry. Her advice to other women who may want a combat job is to do lots of physical training.

“Just image a female carrying the male battle buddy out with their full gear on. It’s super heavy, so physical training is a big deal. So if you are female looking to go, do it, train for it, and the sky’s not the limit,” said Unin.

Unin is now a fireteam leader with Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment in the Alaska Army National Guard.

She has no regrets, and hopes other women will follow her lead.

Read next

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy in the ice Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, about 715 miles north of Utqiaġvik, Alaska, in the Arctic.

The country's biggest icebreaker will take trip through Northwest Passage this summer, US Coast Guard says

Experts said the Coast Guard cutter Healy’s trip through the Northwest Passage signifies a willingness to cooperate between Canada and the United States.

Army wants to find snow-loving soldiers as it commits to ‘Arctic dominance’

Andrysiak also said the Army wants to revive relationships with Alaska Native communities to teach soldiers Indigenous survival skills.

Army to remove rubble from demolished nuclear power plant by truck, rail and barge

Waste from the nuclear plant will be trucked from Fort Greely to the Alaska Railroad yard in Fairbanks, where the material will be loaded onto railcars.