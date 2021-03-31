KTOO

State Government

Alaskans: Today is the deadline to file for your 2021 Permanent Fund dividend

by

Alaskans file their Permanent Fund dividend applications in downtown Anchorage in March 2016. The Anchorage, Juneau and Fairbanks PFD information offices are closed because of the pandemic, but Alaskans can still get a paper application in the buildings’ lobbies. (Rachel Waldholz/Alaska Public Media)

It’s that time of year again: The deadline to apply for a Permanent Fund dividend is upon us.

Alaskans have until 11:59 p.m. Alaska time on Wednesday, March 31, to submit their applications online. You can send your application by mail, but it must be postmarked by Wednesday.

The third option: Get a paper application in the lobby of a PFD information office in Anchorage, Fairbanks or Juneau, fill it out and leave it in the dropbox.  The lobbies close at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Alaska Department of Revenue.

So far, more than 590,000 people have applied for this year’s PFD.

New residents must live in Alaska for a full calendar year before they’re eligible. To view the other requirements — or check the status of your application — go to pfd.alaska.gov.

As for the amount of this year’s PFD?

That’s still unclear. Lawmakers are currently debating it.

Read next

PFD is Legislature's top priority, says Sen. Hoffman

Hoffman said that the future of the dividend relies on the Legislature creating new forms of revenues. Without that, he said, the Permanent Fund will be put in jeopardy. 

Dunleavy talks pandemic, big dividends and resource development in virtual State of the State address

Dunleavy spoke by video through a livestream rather than in the traditional venue of a joint session in the Capitol.

An above-ground section of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System near the Toolik Lake Research Station in the North Slope Borough. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/Alaska's Energy Desk)

After a year of dramatic lows, Alaska sees modest climb in oil prices

There is still great uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and oil demand, making it impossible to predict what prices will look like in the months ahead. 