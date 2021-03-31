Alaskans: Today is the deadline to file for your 2021 Permanent Fund dividend

It’s that time of year again: The deadline to apply for a Permanent Fund dividend is upon us.

Alaskans have until 11:59 p.m. Alaska time on Wednesday, March 31, to submit their applications online. You can send your application by mail, but it must be postmarked by Wednesday.

The third option: Get a paper application in the lobby of a PFD information office in Anchorage, Fairbanks or Juneau, fill it out and leave it in the dropbox. The lobbies close at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Alaska Department of Revenue.

So far, more than 590,000 people have applied for this year’s PFD.

New residents must live in Alaska for a full calendar year before they’re eligible. To view the other requirements — or check the status of your application — go to pfd.alaska.gov.

As for the amount of this year’s PFD?

That’s still unclear. Lawmakers are currently debating it.